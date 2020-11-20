David "Dodque" KaplanEl Paso - It is with sadness that we share the passing of David "Dodque" Kaplan at the age of 92. David was a father of four, grandfather of six, and great grandfather of four. David loved his family dearly and was madly in love with his wife Tita, who he was married to for 67 years. He was a Holocaust survivor who taught us the lesson of forgiveness and not to let your past dictate your future. David made his life in El Paso soon after being liberated in 1948, served proudly in the US military, and began several businesses with many longtime employees. Some will remember him as 'Tio Dinero' and anyone that had the chance to meet him knows he never met a stranger. He was always quick with a joke and happy to give advice. David will be missed by all who knew him including his friends old and new. They had a special place in his heart.There will be a small private funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the El Paso Holocaust Museum or Congregation B'nai Zion.