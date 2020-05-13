|
Master Sergeant (Retired) David Lee Stone
El Paso - Master Sergeant (Retired) David Lee Stone departed this life on May 10, 2020 at age 77 from the complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born on April 18, 1943 in Ironwood, Michigan to Mona and Carl Stone. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Geri (Tom) Klein and Pat (Bob) Hein; and his beloved aunt and uncle, Harry and Joyce Stone.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy (Lewinski) Stone; sons David (Robin), Chris (Hyen Mi), and Charles (Rebecca); and grandchildren Katherine, Jessica, Connor, Erin, Trinity, and Sye Stone. His sons and grandchildren were the joys of his life. He is also survived by his sister Carol (Bob) Flath, brother-in-law Pete (Sylvia) Lewinski, and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in 1961 and entered Army basic training the following week in Leonard Wood, Missouri. He spent his military career in the Army Air Defense and was stationed in New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Germany, and Korea, but he always returned to Ft. Bliss, where he retired in 1981. He subsequently worked for GTE, Litton, and Sun Travel. His love of travel was evidenced by his many trips throughout the United States and the world. After his second retirement, he worked daily in the READ volunteer program at Roosevelt and AOY Elementary School and made many appearances as Santa and the Easter Bunny. A favorite hobby of his was acting. He performed in dozens of plays with his sons at the Moulin Rouge, Ft. Bliss, and at the El Paso Playhouse. He also enjoyed attending the many activities of his children and grandchildren in academics, fine arts, and sports. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and attended many games and collected memorabilia. His humor and spirit will be missed by all, especially during holidays and football season.
Thank you to all of our family and friends who have supported us through this nine-year journey. Your kindness and thoughtfulness will be long-remembered. Special thanks to the VA and Dr. Chalupa, Dr. Jacobs, and to Urgent Care Hospice, Lara, Marlon, and Dr. Moya, who devoted so many loving hours to his care.
Private burial services will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted by the Sunset Funeral Home, Northeast El Paso.
Online guestbook and video will be available on www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Northeast El Paso location, on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Published in El Paso Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020