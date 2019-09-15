Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
David Leon Adams


1938 - 2019
David Leon Adams Obituary
David Leon Adams

El Paso - David "Dave" Adams, 81, of El Paso, Texas, passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, surrounded by his daughters and other loved ones.

Dave was born July, 20, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Leon and Dorothy (Green) Adams. The family moved to Texas, where he ended up graduating from Texas A&M College (TAMU) with the class of 1960. Dave enjoyed a full career as an electrical engineer at White Sands Missile Range. He would spend his free time tinkering in his workshop with all kinds of electronics, fixing/building things, and rescuing and caring for all sorts of animals. He was also an avid collector.

Dave is survived by his two daughters, Peggy Adams Frisbie of Harleysville, PA, and Susanne Moyle and her husband Greg of Reno, NV; four grandchildren, Clayton, Collin, Braedyn, and Emily; his sister Mary Evans of Austin, TX, and two nieces, Denise and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Dorothy, and his long-time partner Bessie Cathy Mallet.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904. Memorials may be made to the Pawket Fund at the Northeast Veterinary Clinic 9405 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79924, or online at www.NEVC.com.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019
