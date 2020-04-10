|
David Leon Burnett
El Paso - David Leon Burnett was taken from this world on March 9, 2020 following a mistake made during a medical procedure at a local hospital. Born on April 27, 1954 to Paul Leon and Doris LaVonne Burnett in Landstuhl, Germany, he was the second of three sons.
David was the backbone of his family, a humble man whose presence filled others with a comfort knowing he was "on it." Short in stature, however a giant of a human. His devotion to helping others carried him throughout his life.
Raised an "Army Brat," David spent his youth in the Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout with the Order of the Arrow. He lived the Scouting Promise and Law in every walk of his life. One of his fondest youth memories was that of being able to attend the World Boy Scout Jamboree in Denmark.
David graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, TX. He attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, TX where he majored in Urban Development.
David's college career was placed on hold to become a father. He and the mother of his two daughters, Carrie and Michelle, settled in Houston to raise their family. In Houston, he began his career in construction and the oil and gas industry. The family returned to El Paso after his years of offshore working to live a more stable existence and to be close to his aging Mother and brother.
David's thirty plus years in the oil and gas industry was focused in safety. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, a Captain in the Refinery Fire Department, a member of the Rescue Team and was admired for his knowledge and work ethics. A normally quiet man who was known to be a doer and observer, he would not hesitate to call out unsafe work practices and turn them into learning opportunities. He was known to question everything, a trait that would come in handy for him and aggravate others.
David had many passions. His greatest passion was his love for his wife, daughters and granddaughters. They were the reason his sun rose and set daily. He was a loyal sports fanatic being a season ticket holder for the Houston Oilers, UTEP Miner Women's Basketball, UTEP Miner Football and UTEP Miner Men's Basketball. He was an avid camper, landscaper, a "shade tree" mechanic, could fix anything broken and would take the shirt off his back if anyone needed it. He was always the first to volunteer and the last to leave.
David spent his last fifteen years pursuing his dreams while paying forward to the communities he loved dearly. He devoted years fighting for the rights of the elderly and disabled by standing up for those who could not speak for themselves. He appeared before Judges, City Halls and Congress. He managed Chevron's adopt a mile of highway, assisted Western Refinery's team with Casas de Christo building homes in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, was a crew chief for the Blue Cross team, building playgrounds in El Paso, volunteered at Casa Nazareth with the Annunciation House, and turned his RV into the Triple B as a state and countrywide traveling pop-up office for Beto O'Rourke.
David also assisted Manuel Oliver by securing the wall and area for the mural Manny painted in tribute to his son Joaquin at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. David was honored to support both Change the Ref as they fight for the safety and security of our children and communities and Las Americas for their work providing legal needs of low-income immigrants, including refugees and asylum seekers.
David's last 27 years he lived one day at a time clean and sober. He was a retired member of the Survivors Clean and Sober Motorcycle Club. He and his brothers, Cheech, Mojo, Blackman, and Clem were the founding members of the Ruidoso Tribe. David believed that giving it away was the only way to keep it. He certainly gave away much to all who loved and knew him. He was the wind beneath many wings.
David's dream to complete his BS in Occupational Safety and Health was accomplished "Cum Laude" immediately prior to his passing. He was determined to bear witness that it was never too late to achieve one's educational goals.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mike Burnett, his sister in law Denise Groesbeck and brother in law Guy Lister.
David is survived by his wife Lorri Burnett, his daughters Carrie Stice, Michelle (James) Buck, his granddaughters, Kaylee Glasscock, Kenzie and Kelsey Stice, and Hadley Buck, his brother Paul Burnett, his Uncle Ray Burnett, and several Burnett cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in laws, Bill (Darleen) and Sam (Belinda) Lister, Kevin Dobi (Sergio), Sherry Arrasmith, Steve (Lisa) Dobi, Gail (Jack) Hug, Heidi Harrell, his Survivor brothers, his "bonus kid" Tamara Lister and too many to count nieces and nephews and their children. Missing him at home are his furkids, Harley and Lola.
A special mention of love and gratitude goes to those who carried us through the darkest days of his and our lives. To Donna Allen, Lyda Ness-Garcia, Ouisa Davis, Bruce Seegert, Stan Rynkiewicz, Tony Garcia, Joe Trejo, Lucio Moreno, Jeremy Denton, Donald and Tesh Payton, Marianna Trevino-Wright, along with the Nurses, Respiratory Therapists and EEG technician who cared for him in the Neuro ICU, your love, kindness and support will always be remembered.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a future date. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home on George Dieter in El Paso, TX. His wish was to be cremated and his remains returned to his mountain in Ruidoso and his land in the Hill Country.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to: Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, The National Butterfly Center, Change the Ref, The Annunciation House, Kasem Cares or to any food bank. You can also plant a tree in his honor, thank a teacher and first responder and always be kind to one another.
He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020