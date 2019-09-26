Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen East Cemetery
El Paso - David Leroy Johnson 9-24-19, 81 years old. Lived in El Paso, TX, from Roswell NM. Preceded in death by spouse, daughter, grandson and brother-in-law. He was an Allstate broker for nearly 40 years. Loved golfing, traveling, and his family. Survived by son David Johnson and spouse, daughter Tisha Johnson and spouse, 5 grandchildren, 8 great children and numerous friends. Visitation will be held Friday September 27, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East with a Graveside Service Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen East Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019
