El Paso - David M. Hatton, 53, passed away on Friday April 5th 2019 in El Paso, Tx. David's memory is carried by wife, Trayce Hatton, children Phillip and Nicole Hatton, close nephew, Andrew, wife Erin and children Laynie and Logan, best friends Dirk Kaechelein and children Kiera and Danika, and best friends Adrian Ortiz, Gilbert Garcia Sr. and Joe Gonzalez Jr. David is survived by his wife Trayce Hatton, children Phillip and Nicole, Godparent Elba Gonzalez, parents Sandi and Dick Davis, grandmother Violet Cowden, sisters Susan Burgett and Heather Ratcliff, nephews Andrew Wade, Phillip Wade, Logan Wade, nieces Laynie Wade, Rachel Burgett, Danika Kaechelein, Kiera Kaechelein and as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles in Indiana and Wisconsin. David was born in Bloomington, Indiana on June 5th, 1965. David graduated high school in Indiana and graduated college at UTEP with a marketing degree. David worked at the Indiana State Police, as well as opened his own insurance agency David Hatton Insurance. Together, David and his son Phillip, opened Deep South Gators, an exotic skins business. David told everyone he met that his greatest achievement in life were his twins, Phillip and Nicole. David was a very proud father. David was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Trayce. David had a huge heart and never met a stranger. This attribute led to many life- long friends. David had a passion for fishing and is now fishing in heaven with an abundance of bites, driving an Indy 500 car and has already won March Madness Showdown. There will not be a day that goes by that David will not be missed. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home. Family Members will serve as Pallbearers. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019