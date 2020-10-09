David M. Ploss
El Paso - David MacAlpin Ploss passed peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2020 at his residence in El Paso, Texas. He was born May 19, 1931 in Oakland CA. the Son of the late Roy and Marjorie Ploss.
After serving four years in the Air Force including service in Korea, David started a long and successful career in the Visual Information Division of White Sands Missile Range. There, he retired after 33 years. The last seven of which were as manager of the Visual Information Division.
David was an avid photo "bug" and outdoors man. Many a trip was made four wheeling with family and friends into New Mexico and Mexico.
David is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 66 years, Olga Pavia Ploss; one sister Debbie Bree, two sons Mark (Sherri) and Gary; four grandchildren Jason, Mindy, Zach and Megan; four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm - 4:00pm, with Rosary at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ft Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.