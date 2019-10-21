|
December 11, 1953 to October 18, 2019
Loving Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Nephew, and Friend. David (Dave) Ramirez, 65, passed away on October 18, 2019. David was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. While we are heartbroken, we know he is at peace and he has been received in Heaven into the comforting arms of God. He has been joined with his parents, Jose J. Ramirez Sr. and Ignacia (Nacha) B. Ramirez, his sister Gloria Villalva and his nephew Albert "Sonny" Salazar Jr. Those who knew David will never forget his beautiful smile, laughter, his genuine friendliness towards others, his love, and strong faith. David was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan and also a youth T-Bird's Assistant Coach. He was a beloved parishioner and usher at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church. He was a great brother and uncle. He is survived by his brothers, Jose J. Ramirez Jr. (Gloria), Robert Ramirez; his sisters Maria Alicia Salazar (Frank); Tina Hinojos (Mundo) and his Aunt Mary B. Flores. He is also survived by all of his nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary starting at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church 4700 Delta Drive. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Joseph Hinojos, C.R. Villalva, Jesse Villalva, Ralph Carbajal, Frank Rivas, and Diego Jimenez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jose J. Ramirez Jr., Robert Ramirez, Mundo Hinojos and Eugene E. Ramirez.
Our family would like to send our deepest gratitude to Dr. Michael H. Annabi MD and his staff. Also to the Hospice of El Paso and their staff for their care and help during his illness. Finally, we thank all of the family members and friends that comforted and cared for David not only in his difficult time of need but throughout his wonderful life. Services will be under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Central.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019