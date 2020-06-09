David Mendez
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mendez

El Paso - David Mendez was born on December 29, 1947 to the late Alfredo and Elia Mendez in El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. David graduated from El Paso High School in 1966. He was a veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Navy for six years. He retired as an employee of the City of El Paso in 2003, after 29 years of service. He was a member of the Ascarate Golf Association and LULAC. David is survived by his wife, Sandra A. Mendez, sons, Ricardo Mendez (Ileana), Joaquin M. Mendez, and Gabriel R. Mendez (Sandy), seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother, Jaime Mendez, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Alfredo Mendez, sister, Dolores Mendez, and eldest son, David L. Mendez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Rosary prayer at 1:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, located at 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, Texas. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. We are eternally grateful to the Matrix Home Health Care, Nurses Care, and Elara Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:30 - 02:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Rosary
01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved