David MendezEl Paso - David Mendez was born on December 29, 1947 to the late Alfredo and Elia Mendez in El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. David graduated from El Paso High School in 1966. He was a veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Navy for six years. He retired as an employee of the City of El Paso in 2003, after 29 years of service. He was a member of the Ascarate Golf Association and LULAC. David is survived by his wife, Sandra A. Mendez, sons, Ricardo Mendez (Ileana), Joaquin M. Mendez, and Gabriel R. Mendez (Sandy), seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother, Jaime Mendez, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Alfredo Mendez, sister, Dolores Mendez, and eldest son, David L. Mendez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Rosary prayer at 1:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, located at 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, Texas. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. We are eternally grateful to the Matrix Home Health Care, Nurses Care, and Elara Hospice.