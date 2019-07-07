|
David Ortega
El Paso - David Ortega, 94, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. David was preceded in death by his wife, Lorenza Ortega. He is survived by his children David Ortega Jr., Jesus Ortega, Guadalupe Ortega-Vick and Jose Luis Ortega, his brother Manuel Ortega, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9th from 5pm to 9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Vigil at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 10th at 10am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019