Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
Committal
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - 57, survived by his wife Ruth Oliver, daughters: Terry Moreno, Alyse Oliver and Nina Moreno, sons: Sergio Olivas, Frank Olivas, David Oliver Jr., Kevin Oliver, Saul Oliver and Manuel Olivas, sisters Sylvia Urbiales and Dolores Munoz, brother Manuel Oliver, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation 4:00-9:00PM with Prayer Service at 7:00PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Committal Service 10:30AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. www.sunsetfunerlhomes.net. (915) 594-4424
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
