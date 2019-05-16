|
|
David R. Loya
El Paso - Our beloved father David R. Loya, 79, went to eternal rest with our Lord on May 12, 2019. David loved his grandchildren and had many friends. He was a hard worker and loved to eat ice cream. David was a funny man and everyone enjoyed being with him. Now he is gone and all we have left are good memories. This is not a "Good bye", but a "We will see you later Dad". David is survived by his sons David Jr., Danny and Richard Loya: daughters, Mary H. Dominguez and Thelma Flores: grandchildren Jennifer Dominguez, Arturo D. Dominguez, Amber Loya, Ramon Lerma, Nicole Loya, Chelsea Flores, Damon Loya and Daniel Loya: great-grandchildren Jacob Dominguez, Cesar, Juliana, Julius Delgadillo, Hailey and Noah Diaz: parents Luis Varela and Eliza Loya: brother Joe Loya: sister Magdalena Martinez: Pallbearers Danny and Richard Loya, Frankie Flores, Arturo Dominguez, Joe Loya and Cesar Delgadillo; Honorary pallbearers Ramon Lerma and Gilbert Gonzalez. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with vigil at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date. David is now watching over all his loved ones and driving his white truck with his loved one in heaven.
Published in El Paso Times on May 16, 2019