David Ramirez, Jr.El Paso - Our beloved David Ramirez Jr., 61, went to eternal rest with our Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Guadalupe P. Ramirez; sons, David J. Ramirez, Gabriel A. Ramirez and Louie A. Alarcon; brothers, Greg Ramirez and Danny Ramirez; sisters, Irma Barrón, Irene Duchen, Belia Mendoza, Anna Pedroza, Dolores Lozano, Letty Rodriguez, Alicia Saldaña, Yolanda Ramirez and Verónica Salas; grandchildren, Lily M. Alarcón, Arianna Ramirez, David Ramirez, Ángelo Ramirez, Gabriel Ramirez, Adam Ramirez and Emily Ramirez. Preceded in death by David Ramirez Sr. and Maria Delia Ramirez. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Scripture service Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at San Jose Chapel. Interment followed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.