David Urquidi
El Paso - David Urquidi, 59, passed away June 2, 2020. He is survived by his love, Alejandra Rodriguez. He is the eldest son of Carmen Paredes, his siblings are Melissa Calderon, Dr. Ulysses Urquidi, and Dr. Jacob Urquidi. David is lovingly remembered by his uncle Manny Carrasco, aunts Cecilia Arreola and Julie Carrasco; nieces, nephews , cousins, family and friends.
David grew up in the Segundo Barrio and attended school at Alamo, Guillen, and Austin High School. He was Boy Scout and altar server at St. Ignatius Church. From 1979 - 1989, David proudly served his country as a Naval Petty Officer First Class and Electronics Technician Instructor of Advanced Electronics School of the U.S. Naval School Command.
David was best known for his love of magic and fulfilled his dream of traveling worldwide to become an international magician known as David D'Angelo. He was a member of the Magic Castle in Los Angeles and of the International Federation of Magic Societies in Paris, France. David visited and performed in over 250 venues across the U.S., Europe, Africa, Caribbean and Asia.
Raised in one of the nation's poorest communities, David used a blend of magic and educational themes to build confidence and inspire young children to seek right choices. In a span of 30 years, he reached over 800,000 children in El Paso and North Texas with his magical performances based on drug awareness, gang prevention, bullying and healthy self-esteem. To view his performance, go to http://www.dangelomagic.com/
David was an honorable man with a servant's heart, his positive imprint on this earth is immeasurable.
His mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic church, 408 Park St., El Paso, TX 79901. Services at Ft. Bliss Cemetery will be held at a later date. Please visit our online registry at https://www.perchesfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David--Urquidi?obId=14946905
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.