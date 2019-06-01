David W. Fanely



El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of David Fanely announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, May 30 at the age of 53 years. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 29 years, Sira and his children Matthew and John. He is also survived by his loving parents Richard Fanely Sr. and Ana R. Fanely, and by his brothers and sister, Richard Jr., John & Deanna. David will also be remembered by his numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. For 23 years David served with the El Paso Sheriff's Department. After retirement, he pursued his passion of sports by working as a Referee/Linesman/Umpire with EPVOA. Not ready for retirement, he returned to the workforce as a School Monitor at Eastlake High School in the Socorro Independent School District. The services are as follows; Visitation: 4:00pm - 9:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2nd at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a Rosary/Vigil: 7:00 p.m.. Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3rd at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery. We will miss you our Gentle Giant. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Published in El Paso Times on June 1, 2019