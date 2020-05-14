|
|
David W. Mantes
El Paso - On May 13, 2020 David W. Mantes due to medical complications passed from this realm into the Higher Source of Life of Peace and Rest. David was born on July 7, 1954 in the 7th hour and lived and made El Paso Texas his home. Survived by his Mother Ruth C. Carter of El Paso, TX and one sister Sheila E Cary (Jeff) of San Angelo TX. He has one aunt Lena M. Ragsdale of San Angelo TX and one uncle Samuel Drummond (Nita) of Abilene TX, two cousins Dianne Reistner (TED) also of San Angelo, Charlotte Cunningham (Jonny) of Sierra Vista, AZ. Two Nieces Kimberly Archepolo (Kevin) Kristie Henry, six (6) Grand Nieces, Brittany Griffin (Matt), Haley, Katlin, Madison Stewart, Felicia & Denisha Jones, four great-great nieces & Nephews Landon LaMage, Jaden Griffin & Dylon & Evelyn Jones.
David Graduated from Bel Air High School in 1972 and went on to UTEP with studies in Business & Finance and spent the last 30 years in Heating & Plumbing Industrial Sales and is currently employed with Ferguson Industrial inside sales and project management. David is a gifted artist and won many awards in Middle and High School for these accomplishments. He graduated Whos Who in Math and was also a self-taught Chess Player, shot pool, played tennis and was an avid Cowboys Fan.
The visitation will be Saturday May 16, 2020 from 3-7PM at Evergreen East Funeral Home with 10 persons being ushered in 20 minute increments from 3-5PM for the Life Celebration and prayer from 5-7PM. The burial service will be Monday May 18, 2020 beginning at 10AM at Evergreen East Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Please join us virtually through Facebook at www.facebook.com/fdaevergreeneast. Honorary Pallbearers are Gustavo Aguilera, John Arnold, Todd Hutzler, Tony Lamas, Gilbert Vitela and Cezar Guevara. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Rescue Mission of El Paso and or El Paso Fire Department & EMT first responders.
Published in El Paso Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020