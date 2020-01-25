|
David William Faust
El Paso - DAVID WILLIAM FAUST passed away January 23, 2020 at the age of 92 and entered his new heavenly home. He lived his life devoted to the Lord and to his family, and leaves a legacy of selflessness, service, and love. His contagious joy, and a smile which lit up the room, made a lasting impression on everyone. So many people say that David was the happiest person they ever met. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Navy. David met the love of his life, Edith, at Northwestern University School of Music, and they married in 1950. They celebrated their 69th anniversary this past December. David retired after 36 years at Georgia Pacific. He shared his gift of music as a pianist, composer, and piano teacher. He and Edith published their music and received national recognition for their compositions, and children all over the country play their music. They received an Honorary Life-time Membership to the El Paso Music Teachers Association. David was a long-time member of Coronado Baptist Church, and enjoyed directing the hymns at the Challengers Sunday School class. David also served as a Gideon and played the piano for a weekly men's Bible study. An avid sports fan, he rooted for his beloved Miners and the San Francisco Giants.
David was preceded in death by his brother John Faust. He is survived by his wife Edith, and children Lee Faust of El Paso, and Geni Faust Brooks and her husband Gerald Brooks, of Plano, Texas; his grandchildren Wendi Brooks Byerly (Don), Kayci Brooks Prince (Jessie), and Cody Brooks (Hannah), all of Plano; and great-grandchildren Caroline and Ethan Byerly, and Ezekiel and Josiah Prince. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr., with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. A private inurnment will be on Tuesday at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Navy Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020