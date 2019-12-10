|
DavidLee Joseph Pacheco
El Paso - Our little angel, DavidLee Joseph Pacheco, born on November 23, 2019, was called to heaven on December 8, 2019. He was greeted at heaven's gate by Grandma Rose, Cousin Anthony, Grandpa Lico, Grandma Toni, Uncle Joe, Grandma Sandy and Great-Great Grandma Lilita. He is survived by his parents, David Lee and Lily Pacheco; grandparents, Jose and Terry Pacheco; Debbie MacIntyre and James Payen; Joseph and Irene Reichert; great grandparents, Gilbert Gutierrez and Ken Reichert; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa. Catholic Funeral Service: Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019