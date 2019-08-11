|
|
Debbie Hall
El Paso - Debbie Hall (Fread) 63, wonderful mother, beautiful wife, awesome grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, lost her battle with pancreatitis Friday, August 2, after fighting this terrible illness for 18 years. Her children Jody and Nicholas made her a very proud mother. Her grandchildren Nathan, Bailey and Madeline completed and filled any and all voids in their life. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and still had enough love left in her to love her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and husband. May she rest in peace with no more pain. Visitation will be held 4pm to 9pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Central with a 7pm Memorial Service.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019