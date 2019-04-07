Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra J. Glass


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra J. Glass Obituary
Debra J. Glass

El Paso - Our beautiful, beloved Debra is now with her Lord in her heavenly home. Debra passed away April 3rd, 2019. Debra Jane Glass was born May 4th, 1954.

She is preceded in death by her father, Andrew C. "Buddy" Pettit.

Survived by her mother, Betty Pettit, brother, Andrew "Andy" Pettit of Prescott, AZ. Kathy, Son Ryan- Sister, Sandra Pettit Portillo, Sons Oscar and Mathew, Mathew Jr. of El Paso, TX. Daughter Brandelyn Longoria, David and Kayleb of Las Vegas, NV. Son Jason Pettit Glass, Diane Benjamen, Damien and Makayla of El Paso, TX. Survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and friend David Glass.

Thank you to Hospice of El Paso, members of St. Luke's Episcopal, Tri Delta Sorority - Beta Sigma Phi. She attended U.N. Arlington, UTEP and NMSU. She was a Special Ed teacher before her illness. Thank you to all our many friends and family who have been there for our family all through this difficult time. Debbie will be truly missed.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.