Deidre Renee Martinez
El Paso - DEIDRE RENEE MARTINEZ, 37, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. In 1981 she was born to Dionel and Carol Martinez. Deidre was the life of the party and lightened the room with her beautiful smile and dimples. She is survived by her loving daughter; Asia Danae Cobarrubias. Sister; Dara Lauren Martinez, niece; Taylor, nephews; Diesel and Hunter. A host of aunts and uncles and numerous cousins. Godmother; Diana Avila. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East. Pallbearers will be Diesel, Hunter, her cousins; Chris Avila, Steven Avila, Adrian Valenzuela, Adrian Anthony Valenzuela, Adrian Gonzalez and her brother-in-law; Arturo Castillo. Deidre, will truly be missed. "It is not goodbye it is more see you later." "We love you Dee." Rite of Committal will follow in Evergreen East Cemetery. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019