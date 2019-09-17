|
|
Delfina C. Lucero
El Paso - Delfina Cruz Lucero, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, September 13, 2019. Her unconditional love made her the great woman she was, and we will always carry her in our hearts. Delfina was born on December 24, 1929 in El Paso, Texas to Ramon and Emilia Cruz. She was the fourth of six children and was the last survivor of the six. On June 18, 1950, she married Serafin Antonio Lucero. Together they had five children. Serafin preceded her in eternal rest on March 8, 1962. Years later Delfina was married to Francisco Lucero on September 13, 1974 who also preceded her in eternal rest on February 12, 1994. She is survived by her five children, Cristina (Tony), Eddie (Martha), Belinda (Raul), Estella and Albert. She had 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
"God looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He closed your weary eyelids and whispered - 'Peace be thine'. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. Part of us went with you the day God called you home". Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM with a Vigil to begin at 7 pm, San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S. Virginia Street, El Paso, Texas 79901. Funeral mass will be held at 9 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Guardian Angel Church, 3021 Frutas Ave, El Paso, Texas 79905. Burial to follow at 10:30 AM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
For further information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 17, 2019