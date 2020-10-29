1/
Delia Delgado
Delia Delgado

EL Paso - Delia Delgado, 86 years old, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Throughout her life she was active in a variety of civic organizations. Delia was adored by everyone and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had the sweetest spirit and always put other people's needs before her own. She will be dearly missed.

Delia is survived by her children, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Delgado Jr., Jackie Delgado, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Delgado, son-in-law, Jaime Contreras, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Delia is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Delgado Sr. and daughter, Elizabeth Contreras.

Delia's final resting place will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with her husband, Robert. The funeral services will be private due to Covid restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation in memory of her daughter, Elizabeth.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
