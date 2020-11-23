Delia Lopez ChaviraEl Paso - Our Beloved Mother, Delia Lopez Chavira passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 90, after a long battle with Dementia, and Alzheimers. Celebration of her life will be at San Jose Funeral Home at 10950 Pelicano from4pm to 8pm, Rosary scheduled at 6:30. With the Corona restrictions in place please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Next day is the burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 10:30 November 28, 2020 with no procession. Left to cherish her memory are her 3 daughters/spouse. Blanca Bustillos/Tony, Anna Alvarez/Albert, Yolanda Aguirre/Arturo, Numerous Grand children, Great Grand children, Sisters, Nephews and Nieces.For information please call 915-590-8700