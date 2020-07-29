Delia Medrano Padilla



1936-2020



Delia Medrano Padilla, 84, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at her daughter's home in New Jersey, of natural causes. In her final days she was lovingly cared for by her family, with her husband of 59 years Ernesto "Ernie" Padilla always by her side.



A native of El Paso, Delia was a longtime resident of Gardena, CA, where she and Ernie raised their children and had many friends. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and loving character.



Delia is survived by her loving husband Ernie, her children Luz Maria Saiz and Mario E. Padilla, her son-in-law Christopher Saiz, and her grandchildren Victoria Alix, Vincent Paul and Vivian Christina. She is also survived by her siblings Manuel Medrano, María Teresa Torres and Antonio Medrano, and by numerous other relatives.



Delia is preceded in death by her parents Antonio C Medrano and Luz Mascorro Medrano, and by several siblings.



Private funeral services were held in Vineland, NJ.









