Delia Perez LiconEl Paso - Delia Perez Licon, 75, passed away on August 26, 2020. Delia was born in El Paso, Texas on August 20, 1945. She is preceded in death by her parents, Inez Melendez, and Panfilo Perez. She is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Licon Jr., and her children, daughter, Michelle Licon Dominik, her sons, Manuel Licon III, Richard Licon, Michael Licon, and Raymond Licon, brothers Alfredo Perez, and Armando Perez and sister Lilia Perez. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory 21 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Scripture Service at 2:30 PM, on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass.