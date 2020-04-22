Resources
El Paso - Delia R. Garcia, age 72, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and graduate of Bowie High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Carlos Garcia, her daughter Veronica Garcia, and her Grandchildren, Jasmine and Jack. She is also survived by her mother, Sara B. Reyes, her sisters Eva Reyes, Lucila Lopez, Catalina Reyes and Velia Bernal (Gerardo). Velia Bernal is her twin sister. She is predeceased by her father Pascual Reyes and brother, Julian Reyes. Other survivors include her nieces, Patricia de la Cruz ( Jaime) and Linda Garcia who visited her at the hospital daily. Also included are aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters and Brothers- in law. Over the years, Delia had many interests such as baking and jewelry making. Because Delia was such a generous and kind individual, she had many friends.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
