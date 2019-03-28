Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Demecio Camacho
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church
4700 Delta Drive
Demecio Camacho Obituary
Demecio Camacho

El Paso - Demecio Camacho Jr., 67, beloved son and brother, was called to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Demecio was preceded in death by his parents, Demecio and Luz Camacho and his brother, Armando Camacho. Survived by his siblings, Gilbert Camacho (Martha), Guadalupe Gamez, Elias Camacho (Gloria), Angelina Ybarra (Carlos), Yolanda Cadena, Felipe Camacho (Martha), Oscar Camacho, Frank Camacho, Carlos Camacho and Eduardo Camacho (Rosie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 29th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 30th at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, 4700 Delta Drive followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019
