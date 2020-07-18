Demetrious P GiovasEl Paso - January 24, 1944 to July 14, 2020. Demetrious rejoined his loving wife Cecilia of 42 years on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Helen Giovas and Katherine Zoe Giovas and four grandchildren, Cassandra and James Quezada, Sebastian and Christian Garcia. He graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1980, with a Bachelors in Business Administration degree. He was many things to many people. A loving dedicated and devoted husband, father and grandfather; a loyal and inspiring colleague and a friend; and innovative and legendary School Nutrition Administrator; a genuine and a compassionate teacher. Not to mention, a strong community advocate. He will be missed, but his vision and commitment to excel as an advocate for "Caring for Kids", lives on. He was named Outstanding Director of the Year 2005, by the National Student Nutrition Association and received the highest industry's, F.A. M.E., designation in 2006. In death, his life is changed, not ended. He is not gone. He just moved at the next big trend, as usual a few steps ahead of the rest of us.Our family, would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the following individuals and organizations: Dr. Michael De Luca, Brenda Garcia- Ledesma, APRN FNP, Kelly Quinn, ACNP. Dr. Fernando Raudales and staff, Dr. Muneer Assi, Julie Zuniga, FNP, and Dr. Arma Velásquez. A very special thanks to: Kelvin Green, Mabel Sandoval, and all the medical staff who cared for him.