Our Loving Sister, Denise Marie Grissom, born September 19, 1959, passed at the tender age of 60 on January 20, 2020. Denise, in her lifetime, faced more than her fair share of obstacles and, although some will think that those obstacles from time-to-time got the best of her, those close to her know and will carry forth in their lives the knowledge and memory that Denise faced all of those obstacles with great strength and determination and never a moment without a full heart. Denise's greatest joy in life was her family. She was preceded in passing by her Mother, Elizabeth Rhey Grissom, her Father, Charles Cole Grissom, her Maternal Grandparents, James Rhey, Sam Wakeem and Marie Wakeem, her Paternal Grandparents, Lt. Colonel Merica Grissom and Lucille Grissom, her Uncle William Rhey and his wife, Ellen Rhey, and Aunt Yvonne Wakeem. She is survived by her sister, Gina Grissom Evans and her husband John Evans, her brother Mark Rhey Grissom, her loving nephews, Demitri Grissom, Dante Grissom and Dominic Grissom, Uncle Charles Wakeem and Cousins Kevin Wakeem, Scott Wakeem, Charlie Milligan, Sean Milligan and Gregory Rhey, and their spouses and families. Denise's passion in life was teaching and the joy that she received from her over thirty years of interacting with her students and helping them with not only their education but their personal needs and hopes.
Amongst Denise's other passions in life were her kittens, who she raised and took wonderful care of as her children; and the Dallas Cowboys who she never missed watching. During her lifetime, she was fortunate to experience living in many places, including Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where her sister, Gina, was born, Oklahoma, Mill Valley, Monterrey, and San Francisco California, and Washington, D.C., in addition to her many years here in El Paso. She was adored by many and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. Private family services are pending.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020