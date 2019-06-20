|
Dennis A. Telas
El Paso - Dennis A. Telas, 44, of Round Rock, TX was called by Our Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1975 in El Paso, TX to Jose Telas and Emilia C. Telas. Dennis was a Senior Business Operations Analyst for Frontline Education and previous worked in education for 23 years in El Paso, TX and Round Rock, TX. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Jose Telas, sister Gracie Telas, and brother Michael Telas. Dennis is survived by his mother Emilia C. Telas; his beloved wife Hilda Cortez; son Jonah Telas, stepsons Daniel Cortez, Christopher Cortez, Justin Cortez; brothers Joe Telas Jr., Peter Telas, Paul Telas Sr.; sister Julie Berry; alongside with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many family members and dear friends. Dennis was an active member of his communities in El Paso, TX and Round Rock, TX. He was the president of the Bel Air Alumni, his beloved alma mater, BA Highlanders and a lifelong UT Longhorns fan. All of Dennis's services will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa El Paso, TX. Viewing will be June 21, 2019 at 5pm with a rosary at 7pm and a celebration of life from 8pm-10pm. Funeral mass will be held June 22 at 1pm.
Published in El Paso Times on June 20, 2019