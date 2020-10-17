Dennis F. CovelEl Paso - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Dennis F. Covel, 68, was called to his heavenly home on October 10, 2020 with peace in his eyes and half a grin on his face.Dennis was a fantastic husband and father. His wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed.He served in the United States Army in both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars and in the Alaska National Guard. Later, he worked as an airplane mechanic with the Dept. of Defense which afforded him the opportunity to travel all over the world.He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Covel and Diana Lee Dossette.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Kathleen Anne Covel; daughters, Kirsten Knight, Carol Mullins, Kristina Covel, Jessica Keown; 9 granchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and sister, Pamela Henry.Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Visitation from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Army Military Honors at 1:30pm and Celebration of Life at 2:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.