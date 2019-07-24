|
|
Dennis Gene McConaughy
El Paso - El Paso Businessman and Author Dennis Gene McConaughy 66, was called home to our Lord on Saturday July 20, 2019, after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family, friends and church family. He is survived by his wife Denise, daughter Vanessa, grandsons: Vincent, Jayden and Joel, McConaughy. His beloved pets Whiskers, Akoo, Edwina and Yodi McConaughy. He was dedicated to his family and his religion. In 2014 he wrote and published his book Parousia (the second coming of Christ). Special thanks to Dr. Bryon Chesbro, Ana and Emma. Connie & Yvonne. In lieu of flowers, family is asking to please send donations to The El Paso Humane Society. Visitation will be held at Montwood Church of Christ, 11845 Bob Mitchell Dr. El Paso, Texas, on Friday, July 26, 2019 from to 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on July 24, 2019