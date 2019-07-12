Dennis Keith Martine



Liberty - Retired LCDR Dennis Keith Martine passed away at 72 on July 10, 2019. Raised by Lola Lee Taylor and Ralph Lawrence Martine with his sister Darlene in the US Army, Dennis decided the USN was his calling. He married his Irving High School sweetheart, Anna Stoppiro of El Paso, Raised two daughters (Kelly Kimberly and Vicky Lynn). He moved up the ranks from Seaman to LCDR and took us all to see the world. He retired from the US Navy after 24 years and moved to Charleston, SC to work as a Program Manager for the next 20 years, then retired in El Paso. He was a 32 degree Mason and Shriner. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He is survived by those mentioned above and his son-in-laws Kyle Morgan and Phillip Brown, his grandson, Aden Morgan, and his nephews (Brian and Michael Fannon and their families)



He will be dearly missed.



Gathering of Remembrance will be from 7:00pm to 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:30pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Interment will be private.