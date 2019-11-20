|
Dennis Zacour
El Paso - Our beloved Dennis Zacour passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was able to celebrate his 77th birthday Nov. 13. Dennis completed his education at Lamar Elementary and El Paso High School. Besides excelling in academics, he lettered in baseball and basketball. The baseball games were memorable because, in little League and Teen, a teammate's parents gave away pies for homeruns. Dennis brought home many pies. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, he served in the U.S. Army. Dennis was preceded in death by parents Elias and Rada Zacour, sister Pearl Louise (Lulu) and husband Edward Elias, brother-in-law Herbert Barakat, and nieces Nadine Zacour, Angelique Al-Hanna, Angela Al-Hanna. He is survived by Brother George Zacour (Jeanette), sisters Rosemary Barakat, Angie Al-Hanna, and Denise Acuña. Godchildren Rheda Barakat, Rose Malooly, and Kerri Kyle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service was held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church with Fr. Fadi Rabbat officiating. Pallbearers were Paul Zacour, Salah Al-Hanna, Gregory Acuña, Craig Acuña, Sebastian Acuña and Gilbert Malooly II. Honorary Pallbearers were George Al-Hanna, George Joseph, David Young, Blas Barragan, and Pierre Darbonnier. Interment followed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 120 N. Festival Dr. El Paso, TX 79912. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019