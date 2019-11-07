|
DeReef Anthony Greene
DeReef Anthony Greene was born on July 2, 1929 in the Deanwood neighborhood of Washington DC. He passed away peacefully in El Paso, Texas on November 6, 2019.
After high school, he attended the University of Iowa on a track scholarship. In 1952, he joined the army and attended OCS before completing his bachelor's degree at the University of Omaha.
The very night he returned from the Korean War in 1954, he met a beautiful, 18-year-old girl from the Bronx, Yvonne Cruz. They married the following year and began a 64-year journey, to include the gift of 3 children, 6 grand-children, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Col. Greene's 26-year military career in the US Army included 2 combat tours (Korea and Vietnam) as well as important command and staff assignments. Laudatory remarks from his military efficiency reports include "confident, ambitious, capable", "superlative performance", "miraculous"... He was inducted into the Field Artillery Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in May 2007.
He voluntarily retired in the late 70s but continued his tradition of excellence and exceptional service. His post-retirement activities included serving as Vice President of EPCC, establishing a banking school in Haiti, founding the Greene Group LLC, a SDVOSB government contracting business, as well as consulting for various overseas businesses. He was also the driving force behind the drop box operations at Sterling & Baxter, creating a business model from scratch that would later become the industry standard.
Extremely charismatic, DeReef's kindness, generosity, can-do attitude and singular sense of humor will be joyfully remembered for years to come, inspiring those who knew him to rise above and beyond.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches funeral Home West, with a Fraternity service at 7:00 P.M. Funeral will be Tuesday at 12:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home West. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services by Perches Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019