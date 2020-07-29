1/1
Desiderio Vaquera
Desiderio Vaquera

El Paso - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Desiderio Vaquera Jr., was born on June 4, 1926, in San Andreas, Chihuahua, and was called to his heavenly home on July 26, 2020, at the age of 94. He was warmly embraced by his parents, Desiderio Sr. and Juana Vaquera.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Felipa Vaquera; children, Bertha Alicia Baca, Leopoldo Vaquera, Maria Cristina Gonzalez, and Hermelinda Fabela.

Left to carry his legacy are his grandchildren, Ray, Frank, Tracy, Leopoldo, Daniel, Adam, April, Kenneth, and Ruby; great-grandchildren, Kharizma, Chrystian, Izabella, Natalie, Brooklyn, Gavin, Madison, Genevieve, Lucas, Giuliana, Salma, Ava, and Miles; and great-great-granddaughter, Leila. He will also be missed by brother, Oscar Manuel Vaquera, and sister, Hermenejilda Cadena.

Visitation: Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm with Rosary at 4 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9 am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
