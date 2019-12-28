|
Dr. Dharmdeo Narayan Singh
Dr. Dharmdeo Narayan Singh, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019.
He was born on February 8, 1930, to a Rajput family in Bihar, India to the late Shri Satyanararan Singh and Shrimati Saraswati Devi Singh. Dharmdeo was predeceased by his wife, Reva Kumari Singh; his brother Budheo Singh, and his sisters, Pramila and Arundhati Singh. He leaves behind his three sons, Dr. Heramb Kumar Singh & Mrs. Abha Singh, Mr. Madhurendra Kumar Singh, and Mr. Vinayek Kumar Singh & Mrs. Ratna Singh; his seven grandchildren, Harsh Vardhan, Shiladitya, Amay Vikrama, Krityavijay, Akshayraj, Gaurav Vardhan, Anantvijay, and Digvijay Singh; and his brothers, Dr. Bhudeo N. Sinha and Dr. Gagandeo N. Singh and their families.
Dr. Dharmdeo Singh earned a doctorate degree from the University of London in cytogenetics. After teaching at Patna University, Bihar, India, for a few years, he was invited by Yale University of New Haven, USA, on Sessil Fellowship for research. After thirty-three years of teaching and research in the USA, he retired from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, as Professor and Director of the Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, and Psychiatry and Behavioral Science in 1996. He then returned to Patna, India, where he joined the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences as a Professor and Head of the Department of Genetics. Dr. Singh has published more than 250 research papers on cytogenetics, and molecular genetics on humans, animals, and plants. He has also published four books on human genetics and has contributed chapters to about a dozen books. Dr. Singh has received numerous recognitions from national and international bodies. He has also served on the editorial board of many national and international journals including the "Indian Journal of Pediatrics". After retirement, Dr. Singh wrote books on Hinduism: "Hinduism: Basic Concepts, A Study of Hinduism", as well as a book "Bhagavad Gita An Art of Living" and "Are We Immortal?".
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019