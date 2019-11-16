Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Dominguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Dominguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Dominguez Obituary
Diana Dominguez

El Paso - Our beloved Diana Dominguez, 53, was called to her eternal home much too soon on November 12, 2019. We are only comforted that she is in the glory of God and also reunited with her father, Rodolfo Salaiz, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Frank Aguirre; mother, Sofia Salaiz; brother, Rudy Salaiz; sisters, Debra Acosta and Darlene Anaya (Johnny); nieces and nephews, J.R. & Daniella Anaya, and Rudy, Maiya, Eddie, and Ava Salaiz; and her cherished fur babies: JoJo, Davey, and Zoe.

Visitation: Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -