|
|
Diana Dominguez
El Paso - Our beloved Diana Dominguez, 53, was called to her eternal home much too soon on November 12, 2019. We are only comforted that she is in the glory of God and also reunited with her father, Rodolfo Salaiz, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Frank Aguirre; mother, Sofia Salaiz; brother, Rudy Salaiz; sisters, Debra Acosta and Darlene Anaya (Johnny); nieces and nephews, J.R. & Daniella Anaya, and Rudy, Maiya, Eddie, and Ava Salaiz; and her cherished fur babies: JoJo, Davey, and Zoe.
Visitation: Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019