Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
9205 N. Loop Dr.
Diana G. Gomez Obituary
El Paso - Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother in law, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and graduated from Ysleta High School. Diana enjoyed cooking and listening to classic rock, with her greatest love being her beautiful granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Sergio M. Gomez; daughter, Denise M. Coronado; granddaughter, Bernise Rose Coronado; son in law, Luis B. Coronado; sister, brother, and many caring and loving family members and friends.

Visitation: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5-9pm with Rosary at 7pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd. Funeral Mass: Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:30am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9205 N. Loop Dr. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
