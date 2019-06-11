|
IN LOVING MEMORY
Diana Janet Maldonado
Aug. 10, 1947 - June 11, 2014
We have now reached the fifth anniversary of your passing and your absence still leaves us with an emptiness that cannot be filled. Time has not lessened the memories of the times we spent together. From our first moment towards forever, whatever we all shared is and never will be lost. Your humorous stories, energetic spirit and outgoing personality that touched and warmed us all continues to be greatly missed. Though our separation for now is temporary, all that we experienced and lived from our first time together to our last will always be cherished and never forgotten. It is said that as long as you are remembered, you will never be forgotten. We will always remember you in our minds and our hearts and will love you always.
The Maldonado Family
Published in El Paso Times on June 11, 2019