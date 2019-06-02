Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
8011 Williamette Avenue
View Map
Resources
Diana L. McKay, Dee Dee, passed in peace, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Dee Dee was a loving, caring, partner, daughter, niece, cousin and friend. Her kindness, strength, and selflessness will live on through all she touched in this life. She enjoyed her many years as a nurse and hospital auditor in El Paso and California. She is survived by her beloved partner, Cindy Palacio. She is also survived by her mother, Lorraine L. McKay. In addition, she is survived by her uncles, Robert Lino Jr., Ralph Lino (Barbara Lino), aunt, Deborah N. Flores, as well as her many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Don R. McKay. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., with recitation of the rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home East, 1462 N. Zaragoza. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Avenue. Interment will be held at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana. Reception will be held following the interment at Crestview Funeral Home East, 1462 N. Zaragoza. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Shelter of El Paso.
