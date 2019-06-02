|
|
Diana L. McKay, Dee Dee, passed in peace, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Dee Dee was a loving, caring, partner, daughter, niece, cousin and friend. Her kindness, strength, and selflessness will live on through all she touched in this life. She enjoyed her many years as a nurse and hospital auditor in El Paso and California. She is survived by her beloved partner, Cindy Palacio. She is also survived by her mother, Lorraine L. McKay. In addition, she is survived by her uncles, Robert Lino Jr., Ralph Lino (Barbara Lino), aunt, Deborah N. Flores, as well as her many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Don R. McKay. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., with recitation of the rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home East, 1462 N. Zaragoza. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Avenue. Interment will be held at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana. Reception will be held following the interment at Crestview Funeral Home East, 1462 N. Zaragoza. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Shelter of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019