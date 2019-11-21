|
Dick Clark
On November 17, 2019, after a determined two-year battle with multiple strokes, Richard Andrew ("Dick") Clark, 87, of El Paso, Texas passed away to be with his Lord and Savior. He was at home surrounded by his wife, sons and a daughter-in-law.
Dick was born to Ernest Clayton and Maxine Grace (Goan) Clark on March 11, 1932 in Chamberino, New Mexico. The family moved to El Paso in 1934 where Dick went on to attend Ascarate Elementary School and Ysleta High School. Dick joined the US Army Air Force Reserves and his squadron was activated during the Korean War. Dick spent part of his time stationed at Biggs AFB until he was honorably discharged in 1953. Knowing he had to get a job, as the story goes, Dick took the bus from his home on North Loop, got off at the first downtown stop and went into the offices of Mountain Bell Telephone Co. to apply. Over the course of a 40+ year career, he rose from lineman to be Southwestern Bell's West Texas district manager for network operations.
Dick met his wife-to-be, Elizabeth Ann Jenness, at a Baptist retreat in Glorieta, New Mexico and they married in 1962. They had four sons: Tom (Mary Ann), Richard Jr. (Christine), Robert (Rebecca) and Jonathan (Marina). Education was important to Dick and he took immense pride that his sons all graduated college. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Clark. Dick will be dearly missed by his wife of 57 years, Liz, his four sons and daughters-in-law, and by eight grandchildren - Wesley, Austin, Megan, Clayton, Jessica, Isabella, Richard III ("Drew"), and Abigail.
Dick came to know Jesus as his Savior when he was 26 at Ysleta Baptist Church. He went on to serve faithfully as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, regular committee volunteer and Deacon for many years at Immanuel Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church - El Paso. Dick's interests were varied and included gardening, animal husbandry, camping, board games with his sons, history and in later years, traveling with Liz and visiting grand-kids.
Dick was a faithful loving husband, devoted father and friend to many. A memorial for Dick will be held at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 a.m. preceded by a visitation at 9 a.m. Interment with military honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery will occur at a later date. With gratitude the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church Foundation at 805 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902, the Baptist Temple-Inclusive Playground at 901 E. Drexel Ave., San Antonio, TX 78210, or a .
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019