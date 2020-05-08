|
Dieter H. Busemann
El paso - Retired US Army CW-5 Dieter H. Busemann, age 76, passed away at his El Paso home on Wed. March 4th, 2020. He served in Vietnam and Persian Gulf. Received legion of Merit Award among several others. He enjoyed dancing, travelling, socializing, his fur babies (dogs), he had many hobbies over the years, loved by his Family and many friends. He was well Respected by his work Colleagues. Dieter is survived by his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Caroline, John and Mylee Avila, his youngest brother Peter J., 2 Nieces Janette J. & Shaunna Marie, 1st cousin Dagmar G. He is predeceased by his parents Elsbeth & Kurt J. & brother Wolfgang J. Aunt & Uncle - Edith & Helmut G. & wife Elvira I. Busemann (Richter) and 3 of his pups. Dieter had a military burial at Ft. Bliss Nat'l Cemetery 9 March 2020. His grave site is located at Section J1, Site 1954. POC Caroline Busemann-Avila, PO Box 204, Orleans, VT 05860-0204, [email protected]
Published in El Paso Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020