Resources
Dionicio Hernandez Obituary
In loving memory of Dionicio Hernandez, joining his wife Maria Luisa Hernandez in heaven. He was a father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great-grandfather to many. The roots of a family tree, spanning five generations are being laid to rest. He is survived by nine children Patricia E. Hernandez, Rodolpho J. Hernandez, Isabel Rubio, Julieta Martucci, Dionicio G. Hernandez, Lourdes Jenkins, Fidel Hernandez, Maria Luisa Propst and Salvador Hernandez 22 grand kids, 42 great grand kids and 4 great great grand kids.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home West with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral mass will be Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment at Memory gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
