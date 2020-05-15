Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
4848 Alps
View Map
Dionicio Valdez Gurrola


1966 - 2020
Dionicio Valdez Gurrola Obituary
Dionicio Valdez Gurrola

El Paso - Dionicio Valdez Gurrola was born in Canatlan Durango Mexico on February 20, 1966. He passed away at home on Sunday May 10th at the age of 54. He is survived by his wife Ana Belen Valdez, his daughter Ana Gabriela Valdez, and his two grandchildren. He was the proud owner of Anitas Cafe (1989) and Enchiladas Restaurant (2001), and more recently of Hanna Motors (previously Fast & Furious Motors). Always kind and willing to lend a helping hand, never expecting anything in return, knowing that he was able to help someone in need was enough for him. Joe of all trades, he was able to pick up any skill he set his mind to, always doing everything enthusiastically and taking great pride in his work. He enjoyed cooking, working on projects around the home, and working on his cars. Logical, rational, and wise, he gave the best advice to those who needed it and were willing to listen. He was the best and most loving husband, father, grandfather, and son, always understanding and never judging. His greatest achievement and pride in life was his family. Dad, you leave us unexpectedly and way too soon, but you leave behind so many memories filled with love in the hearts of all those who truly knew you. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. You will be deeply missed until we meet again. Visitation will be from 12:00pm - 3:00 pm with a Scripture Service to begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment to follow at 10:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps. Please Visit Mr. Gurrola's online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020
