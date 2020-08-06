Dolores (Lolita) Aieda MaciasEL Paso - Dolores Aieda Macias June 25, 1931 - August 2, 2020Dolores (Lolita) Aieda Macias, 89, passed-away August 2- (also the birthday of her dear mother) in El Paso, TX. She was a beautiful gracious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin that will be remembered for her devotion to her faith, her inspiration to her daughters and her loving, gentle sweetness to her grandchildren (Gabriel, Deanna and Joshua) with whom she shared a special bond.She made a difference to her daughters who she loved unconditionally with her entire heart and soul. Her charismatic personality surrounded her with an abundance of friends. Her exuberance was matched by her beauty. She was reliable and responsible and a hard worker, personal characteristics that live on in the next generation. She yearned to be with her grandchildren from New York (Alessandra, Sam, Stephen) and despite the miles they strongly felt her love.Lolita was born in El Paso, TX on January 25, 1931 to Jesus and Angelita Macias. She graduated from Bowie High School and was a majorette in 1948. She graduated from EL Paso Community College when her own kids were in college. She was devoted to her faith and loved to sing. She was a family girl and nothing pleased her more than being with her sisters Eva and Ofelia and brother Hector. She was proud of her nephews and nieces and what they had accomplished (Roy, Bill, Gerry, Martita, Lili and Harim).Even as her illness gave her pause and she succumbed to being aided in nursing home care, when anyone asked her how she felt she would say, " I feel blessed".She is survived by her two daughters, Belinda Venuti (Mark), Arcella Castro-Perez (Oscar), her six grandchildren Gabriel Arellano(Delila), Deanna Mejia( Gary), Josh Castro (Catherine), Alessandra Venuti, Sam Venuti and Stephen Venuti. Her five great-grandchildren -Olivia Arellano, Belle and Gary Mejia, Gable and Nicholas Arellano. She was predeceased by her siblings Eva Vera, Ofelia Whitman and Hector Macias, her parents Jesus and Angelita Macias and her loving godparents Armando and Dolores Reyes.Our gratitude and thanks go out to our family and caregivers who visited her and cared for her and to her grandson, Josh Castro, and son-in law, Oscar Perez and daughter Arcella whose care and devotion to her well-being when she became ill were unsurpassed.Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at FDA Central with a 7:00pm Prayer Service. Chapel Service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at FDA Central at 11:15am. Graveside Service to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00pm.