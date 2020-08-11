1/1
Dolores "Lola" Ferniza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Lola" Ferniza

El Paso - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Dolores "Lola" Ferniza, was called to her heavenly home on August 6, 2020 where she was reunited with her parents, Fausto Lopez Sr. and Tomasa Lopez; and siblings, Manuel Avila and Ramona Lopez Rangel.

Lola whole-heartedly felt that her greatest accomplishment and joy was her family. She selflessly gave all of herself to raising, nurturing, and protecting her family. Like her, there is no other. She was the best and will always remain in our hearts.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Julio Ferniza; children, Monica F. Ortega (Jesse), Robert Ferniza (Veronica), and Kristie F. Montes (Isaac). Left to carry her legacy are her grandchildren, Matthew (Mayra), AJ, (Denise), Kayla, Alyssa, Ivan, Roman, Amber; and great granddaughter, Samantha and another great grandchild on the way. She will also be missed by her sisters, Esther Avila, Jesusita A. Yzaguirre, Connie A. Gallegos, Carmen A. Mendoza.

Visitation: Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 4:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Rosary
04:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved