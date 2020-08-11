Dolores "Lola" FernizaEl Paso - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Dolores "Lola" Ferniza, was called to her heavenly home on August 6, 2020 where she was reunited with her parents, Fausto Lopez Sr. and Tomasa Lopez; and siblings, Manuel Avila and Ramona Lopez Rangel.Lola whole-heartedly felt that her greatest accomplishment and joy was her family. She selflessly gave all of herself to raising, nurturing, and protecting her family. Like her, there is no other. She was the best and will always remain in our hearts.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Julio Ferniza; children, Monica F. Ortega (Jesse), Robert Ferniza (Veronica), and Kristie F. Montes (Isaac). Left to carry her legacy are her grandchildren, Matthew (Mayra), AJ, (Denise), Kayla, Alyssa, Ivan, Roman, Amber; and great granddaughter, Samantha and another great grandchild on the way. She will also be missed by her sisters, Esther Avila, Jesusita A. Yzaguirre, Connie A. Gallegos, Carmen A. Mendoza.Visitation: Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 4:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.