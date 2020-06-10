Dolores Hinojos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Hinojos

El Paso - Our beloved mother, Dolores "Lola" Hinojos, born March 24, 1943 was called to heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ on June 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Gilbert & Elena De la Rosa. She is survived by her children Bernadette Martinez, Genevieve Gomez (Raul), Matthew Hinojos (Annette), and Mark Hinojos (Recia). Grandchildren, Alleeah, Evan, Juan, Abigail, Madeline, Melia & Layla.

Due to health concerns, funeral services will be kept private for immediate family only.

We appreciate your understanding.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved