Dolores Hinojos
El Paso - Our beloved mother, Dolores "Lola" Hinojos, born March 24, 1943 was called to heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ on June 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Gilbert & Elena De la Rosa. She is survived by her children Bernadette Martinez, Genevieve Gomez (Raul), Matthew Hinojos (Annette), and Mark Hinojos (Recia). Grandchildren, Alleeah, Evan, Juan, Abigail, Madeline, Melia & Layla.
Due to health concerns, funeral services will be kept private for immediate family only.
We appreciate your understanding.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.