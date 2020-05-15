|
|
Dolores I. Avila
El Paso - Dolores Isabel Avila (Lolita), passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 84. Born in CD. Juarez, Mexico, she met and married Alfonso Avila Sr., and moved to El Paso, Texas to raise their beautiful family of six children, as well as numerous grandchildren. Dolores, the rock of the family, was a strong, proud and thoughtful mother who loved her children unconditionally, always ensuring that they incorporated good family morals. She touched many lives, always thinking of others, by being caring, thoughtful and generous with her time. She had many passions, whether it was making Wedding/Quincenera cakes, raising children at her Home Day Care, or being involved with her church community at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, she was always showing her love and support for everyone. Her love for flower gardens, a delicious Mexican meal, watching I Love Lucy episodes, and listening to Los Panchos always brought a beautiful smile to her face. She will be painfully missed, but the consolation of knowing an additional Angel will be watching over us all helps us move forward. Her love will always be treasured. Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfonso Avila Sr., her beautiful mother Maria Juana Araujo, brothers Manuel Muro & Luis Rosendo (Chendo) Araujo. She is survived by her loving sons and daughter: Alfonso Avila Jr., Jose Luis Avila, Rosario Calderon, Jesus Avila, Ramon Avila & Ruben Avila. Also survived by her sister, Yolanda Vazquez, 12 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. The family takes comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with her husband, and they will now be dancing in heaven for eternity. She was loved and will be missed, but never forgotten.
Published in El Paso Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020